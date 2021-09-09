Biden Whispers ‘Get Vaccinated’ To Americans At End Of Vaccine Mandate Speech

President Joe Biden urged Americans to take the COVID-19 vaccine following a speech Thursday in which he announced new vaccination mandates for federal employers, contractors and private businesses with over 100 employees.

“Get vaccinated,” Biden whispered , bumping his fist before exiting the room without taking any questions from reporters. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Said ‘I Wouldn’t Demand [Vaccines] To Be Mandatory’)

WATCH:

Biden whispers “get vaccinated” before walking away without taking questions pic.twitter.com/oVyoHg0dQK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2021

Under the announced COVID-19 safety protocols, private employers with 100 or more employees will need to make sure workers are vaccinated, or mandate weekly testing for unvaccinated employees. All federal employers and employees that do business with the federal government must also require their employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice, it’s about protecting yourself and those around you,” Biden said in his speech announcing the new measures.

The requirements governing private employers are currently being developed by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA). The rule will apply to over 80 million Americans, and employers who don’t comply could face fines of up to $14,000 per violation.

“We’ve had record job creation for a new administration. Economic growth unmatched in 40 years. We cannot let the unvaccinated…undo it,” the president said.

Biden went on to take aim at unvaccinated Americans, claiming the vaccinated population was fed up with their health decision.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. Your refusal has cost all of us. Please, do the right thing,” Biden said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.