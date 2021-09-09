Marine Veteran Torches Military Leadership, Wishes They ‘Cared As Much About Winning A War As They Did A Narrative’

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Joey Jones laid into senior military leadership Thursday, saying he wished they “cared as much about winning a war as they did a narrative.”

Responding to the news that President Joe Biden had purged former President Donald Trump’s appointees from the military service academies, Jones said on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” that the people who were charged with leading Americans sometimes seemed more interested in “getting a jab on Twitter.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Not Personal’: Jen Psaki Blows Off Criticism Of Service Academy Trump Purge)

WATCH:

“Look what we’re dealing with: these are people that are supposed to lead our — lead our country in times of turmoil and they’re more worried about getting a jab on Twitter. I long for the good old days when places like the Naval Academy or maybe the Pentagon cared as much about winning a war as they did a narrative or a political election,” he said.

“You know, I long for the days when we were more empowered to kill our enemy on the battlefield than we are to tell on each other and get our careers ruined,” Jones continued. “We literally have a military today that spends as much or more time weeding out conflicting ideas from our political left than, you know — I don’t know, winning the war in Afghanistan. Bringing home all the Americans, you know, not letting 13 of our service members die as sitting ducks.”

Jones went on to argue that the rank and file military service members would be much happier — and better suited to — simply being allowed to do their jobs and do them well.

“You know, there isn’t a veteran out there who wouldn’t rather lay down his or her life taking it to the enemy to get Americans out of safehouses than sitting there waiting for something like that to happen,” he said. “Why don’t we demand the resignation of generals and State Department leaders who allowed that to happen rather than people that sit on a board that isn’t all that active at a service academy.”

Jones concluded by saying that there would always be some good leadership in the military, but noted that a lot of great leaders began as enlisted men and worked their way up through the ranks and through education to become officers later in their careers.

“You know, look, Joey always manages to say a whole lot that we can think about the rest of the day,” cohost Harris Faulkner replied. “We are getting more comfortable canceling each other than we are at canceling the enemy.”