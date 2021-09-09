‘As Foolish As Neville Chamberlain Trusting Adolf Hitler’: Former Trump Official Blasts Biden Admin For Relying On Taliban

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration was naive to rely on the Taliban.

McFarland said on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” that the situation was similar to beforeWorld War II when then-British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain had trusted that German Chancellor Adolf Hitler would not continue his aggressive policies after the Munich Agreement in 1938.

McFarland, responding to the fact that the Taliban was still denying Americans and allies — some of whom had already boarded planes in Afghanistan — safe passage out of the country, said that the Biden administration’s first mistake was in relying on the Taliban to let them leave.

“It sounds an awful lot like Neville Chamberlain before World War II, saying, ‘Well, you know, Hitler told us he wasn’t going to invade, we’ve got to work with Hitler. He is the way the future,'” McFarland said, adding that people she had talked to said the Biden administration did not see a way out that did not go through the Taliban.

“They keep saying, ‘What else can we do? We don’t have any other choice.’ So that’s why they’re being so cooperative and making so nicey-nicey with the Taliban,” McFarland continued. “It’s foolish, it’s as foolish as Neville Chamberlain trusting Adolf Hitler. I wouldn’t trust the Taliban any further than I can throw them.”

“If you don’t have any leverage, go out and get some,” McFarland concluded, saying that the end result was a United States that looked weak on the world stage. “These guys look inconsequential, and they look so defeated and that I think is not the look that America needs right now,” she said.