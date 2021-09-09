‘Only Mass Civil Disobedience Will Save Us’: JD Vance Shreds Biden’s Vaccine Mandate On American Businesses

Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate J.D. Vance of Ohio urged American businesses Thursday to “not comply” with President Joe Biden’s new vaccine mandate.

Biden announced Thursday that the Labor Department is developing a new policy to require all private companies consisting of 100 plus employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or require weekly testing. Under the new regulation, private businesses that violate the rule could face thousands of dollars in fines per employee. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Said ‘I Wouldn’t Demand [Vaccines] To Be Mandatory)

“Joe Biden’s proposed covid mandates are not only illegal and unconstitutional, they’re morally reprehensible. While Joe Biden likes to talk about millions of American citizens as if they’re nothing more than vermin to be ruled by him and his friends, he’s revealed himself to be nothing more than a geriatric tyrant,” Vance said. “No American citizen should ever be forcibly segregated by the government over their vaccine status.”

“The Federal Government’s attempt to bully and coerce citizens into choosing between their livelihood and their own bodily autonomy must be resisted. I have a message for America’s business community: DO NOT COMPLY. Do not comply with the mandates. Do not pay the government fines. Don’t allow yourself to be bullied and controlled. Only mass civil disobedience will save us from Joe Biden’s naked authoritarianism.”

“No American citizen should ever be forcibly segregated by the government over their vaccine status.” JD Vance, candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, has one message in response to Joe Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandate: #DoNotComply. pic.twitter.com/qe6cdY167F — JD Vance for U.S. Senate Press (@JDVancePress) September 9, 2021

The president said during the announcement that vaccines are “not about freedom or personal choice.” The administration has previously mandated the vaccine for federal government employees.

In response to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, the president urged private businesses to “step up” and require employees to receive the shot.

“If you’re a business leader, a non-profit leader, a state or local leader, who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that,” Biden said in an Aug. 23 speech. “Require it. Do what I did last month. Require your employees to get vaccinated or face strict requirements.”