Meghan McCain Announces New Gig As Daily Mail Columnist After Leaving ‘The View’

Former “The View” host Meghan McCain will start new job working as a columnist for the Daily Mail, the outlet announced Thursday.

McCain said in a statement that she wanted to be able to express her conservative views freely, which she felt like she was not able to do during her time as a co-host on “The View,” Daily Mail reported.

“Everything in my life these days is about going back to basics. I started as a columnist & am thrilled at the chance to return to it @DailyMail– I am so excited to work in a completely uncensored free space,” McCain shared Thursday on Twitter.

McCain announced she would be leaving “The View” in July despite having two years left on her contract. She had co-hosted the show for four years. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Opens Up In New Memoir About ‘Why She Decided To Leave’ ‘The View’)

“It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a juggernaut,” McCain said according to the outlet.

“I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe,” she continued.