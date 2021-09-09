The Miami Dolphins Don’t Name QB Tua Tagovailoa A Captain

Tua Tagovailoa isn’t a captain of the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins announced the team’s captains Wednesday, and the franchise’s starting quarterback wasn’t among them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the NFL and at the college level, it’s very rare for a starting QB to not be named a captain.

Should people read into this situation a ton? Probably not, but we all know they will. Add in the fact there’s plenty of trade chatter about Deshaun Watson wanting to come to Miami, and Tua not being a captain will be put under a microscope.

What it does tell me is that the second-year quarterback likely hasn’t completely won over the locker room.

If he had, then there’d be no reason to not name him a captain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins)

This feels like a make it or break it year for Tua, despite the fact it’s only his second season in the NFL. It feels like people are starting to lose faith in him as a franchise QB.

The fact he wasn’t named a captain certainly won’t tamp down concerns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins)

All that matters is how Tua plays on Sundays. If he goes out and dominates, then people will quickly forget he’s not a starter. However, if he struggles like he did in 2020, then expect the criticism to only get louder!