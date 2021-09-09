EXCLUSIVE: Ahead Of Looming Supreme Court Abortion Case, Report Highlights ‘Scientific Facts’ About Unborn Babies At 15 Weeks

The pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute has released a report highlighting “scientific facts” about babies at 15 weeks gestation ahead of a monumental — and incredibly contentious — Supreme Court abortion case.

The report dives into all the details of fetal development at 15 weeks: a baby at 15 weeks gestation has all its major organs formed, according to the report, and the baby’s heart, which pumps 26 quarts of blood per day, has already beat approximately 15,800,000 times by 15 weeks.

Each of the baby’s fingers can move separately and the baby will choose between sucking its left or right thumb and will respond to touch and taste.

The pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute has released a report highlighting “scientific facts” about babies at 15 weeks gestation ahead of a monumental — and incredibly contentious — Supreme Court abortion case.

The Daily Caller News Foundation first obtained 15 Facts At 15 Weeks, a report intended to help the public, media, and lawmakers understand the “science” behind fetal gestation before the Supreme Court considers a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. (RELATED: Biden Administration To Sue Texas Over Heartbeat Act: REPORT)

“How can you follow the science of a 15-week preborn baby already being left-handed, with a heart that’s beat nearly 16 million times, and still fight to deny this little boy or little girl all of their unalienable rights,” asked CLI President Charles A. Donavan in a statement. “Why does the abortion industry assume the right to play God?”

The report dives into all the details of fetal development at 15 weeks: a baby at 15 weeks gestation has all its major organs formed, according to the report, and the baby’s heart, which pumps 26 quarts of blood per day, has already beat approximately 15,800,000 times by 15 weeks. Each of the baby’s fingers can move separately and the baby will choose between sucking its left or right thumb and will respond to touch and taste.

The baby will have been practicing breathing for over six weeks and can feel pain, according to the report. An unborn baby girl will already have most of the eggs that she will ever produce at 15 weeks, and much of the baby’s skeleton will have hardened from cartilage into bone by that point.

“It is interesting to note that in prenatal surgeries, the fetus is anesthetized separately from the mom to create the best outcomes,” Lozier scholar Katrina Furth, Ph.D. said in a statement. “These preborn babies show preferences independent from their mothers and have goal-directed behaviors. To say these amazing, tiny baby girls and boys don’t deserve the same human rights as you and I is to deny the clear evidence of science.”

Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization deals with a 2018 Mississippi law challenged by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the law firm Paul Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, and the Mississippi Center for Justice on behalf of the last remaining abortion clinic in Mississippi — Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

After the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals struck down the law in December 2019, the state of Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to take up the case. (RELATED: SCOTUS Rules In Favor Of Abortion Advocates In Major Pro-Life Loss)

Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will touch on the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling since the Supreme Court will hear arguments on whether abortion bans prior to fetal viability are constitutional, signaling that the Court is focused on the constitutionality of legal limits on late-term abortions.

“That the Supreme Court is considering this Mississippi law is a promising signal that perhaps a majority of Justices wish to give states greater power to regulate abortion,” Steven H. Aden, Americans United for Life Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel, said in a May statement. “At the same time, if the Court rejects Mississippi’s common sense HB 1510 protections, the pro-life movement will face a fundamental reckoning.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.