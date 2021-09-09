The NFL Season Officially Starts Thursday Night When The Cowboys Play The Buccaneers

Ladies and gentlemen, the NFL season is here.

Thursday night, the Buccaneers and Cowboys will take the field in Tampa to get the season started, and I couldn’t be more excited if I tried. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s been a hell of a long offseason and fans have been clamoring for games to return. At 8:20 EST on NBC, that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

America has been through a hell of a journey ever since March 2020 when our lives were turned upside down thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

College football and the NFL are both crucial parts of the backbone of America, and on this glorious day, we’re getting the latter started.

You know what tonight is all about? Watching what makes America great. It’s about two teams battling it out on the field for the first win of the season.

It’s about cold beer, great food and time spent with friends and family cheering for our squads. Damn, I’m getting a bit dusty in the eyes just thinking about it.

It feels good to be back, folks. It feels damn good to be back. Make sure to tune in tonight at 8:20 on NBC. It’s going to be a fun night!