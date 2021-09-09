Nicolas Cage Will Star In The Upcoming Western Film ‘In The Old Way’

Nicolas Cage’s new movie “In the Old Way” sounds like it’s going to be absolutely outstanding.

Cage has been doing his best to get back to the top of the mountain in Hollywood, and I think there's a good chance his new movie will get the job done.

Deadline wrote the following details about the film:

In The Old Way, Cage will star as Colton Briggs, a former gunslinger who now runs a general store and lives quietly with his family. When a gang of outlaws murders his wife in cold blood, Briggs returns home to find his world burning. He unearths his sidearm and saddles up with an unlikely partner: his twelve-year-old daughter.

In case you were wondering, Cage sounds amped up. He released a statement and said, “After 43 years in cinema, I’m only now being invited to the important and storied genre of the Western with both The Old Way and Butcher’s Crossing. Being born and raised in the West, this is another good match and long overdue. I’m excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanizing.”

After ‘Pig’, Nicolas Cage Reloads With Gunslinger Action Film ‘The Old Way’, His First Western — TIFF Market https://t.co/0PT1fM5Ssf — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 8, 2021

Will this movie be any good? I have no idea, but I do know that when Cage is at the top of his game, he’s a hell of an actor.

Before he dropped off in a major way, Cage used to release hit after hit. “The Rock” and “National Treasure” are my two personal favorites, and I know a lot of people feel the same way.

The man is an insanely talented actor when he’s in the right role.

Now, he’s bringing fans a western about a man on the hunt for revenge after his wife is killed. Again, it sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

There’s no release date yet for “In The Old Way,” but I’ll make sure to keep you all updated when I know more!