Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Wants His Players Peeing Clear Ahead Of Saints Game In Jacksonville

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday he wants to make sure his players are properly hydrated before their game against the New Orleans Saints.

“Certainly, every time they pee, you want it to look clear,” LaFleur said.

“When you’re healthy and hydrated, your urine should fall somewhere between colorless and the color of light straw and honey,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Hydration is especially important for the Packers this week because they will be traveling to Jacksonville to play the Saints. The weather forecast calls for a high of 86 degrees with 75% humidity. Weather in Green Bay this week has been in the 70s with between 49% and 60% humidity.

“Our guys have to do an unbelievable job of taking care of their bodies, of hydrating, so that we can go out there and play for four quarters,” LaFleur said of playing in the hot and humid conditions. “It’s going to be a tough physical football game for four quarters long in some elements that are hard to replicate.”

The game was relocated after Hurricane Ida caused severe damage to the city of New Orleans. The Saints have been practicing at Texas Christian University’s practice facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The Saints are not expected to return to the Caesars Superdome for at least a month.