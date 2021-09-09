Patton Oswalt Cancels Shows In Florida And Utah Because Fans Don’t Have To Be Vaccinated Or Provide A Negative Test

Comedian Patton Oswalt has canceled multiple shows because of coronavirus protocols.

In a recent Instagram video, the former “Justified” star announced that he canceled four December dates in Florida and a show in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2022. Oswalt’s issue is that the venues don’t require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Hopefully in the future, we can rebook those when sanity holds sway again,” Oswalt told his millions of fans.

You can watch his full comments below.

At the end of the day, Oswalt has the right to do what he wants. They’re his comedy shows. If he doesn’t want to perform somewhere, nobody is going to hold a gun to his head and make him do it.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s immune from criticism. If fans don’t like his policies, then they’re free to stay home.

Welcome to America.

He’s also already milking this for everything it’s worth. He’s currently one of the top trending topics on Twitter and in a public spat with Ted Cruz.

So, he’s definitely doing what he needs to in order to get headlines.

Okay Ted, here we go… Not as disappointed as Texas was when you cut your Cancun vacation short and came home. https://t.co/kY3nXZuQSB — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 9, 2021

Also, if you’ve never seen Oswalt in “Justified,” he’s outstanding as Constable Bob. I can’t recommend it enough.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Oswalt’s decision.