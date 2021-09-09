Shocking Video Shows Drive-By Shooting, Suspect Firing Bullets Through Sunroof

Two men were injured during a drive-by shooting in a Virginia suburb Wednesday, according to authorities.

Authorities received a call about a person who was shot in Wednesday evening in a Virginia suburb, the Portsmouth Police Department told local outlet 13News Now.

The video shows two men walking along the sidewalk before an SUV pulls up the street and an unknown gunman begins firing bullets at them from the vehicle’s open sunroof.

Do you recognize the SUV in this video? Around 6:11 p.m. yesterday officers responded to Swanson Parkway for a gunshot wound incident. If you have any information please call our detectives at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or use the P3 Tips ap. pic.twitter.com/63ubc7dRDI — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) September 9, 2021

Prior to the shooting, a white car appears to follow the two men before slowing to a stop, the video shows. It is unclear if the occupant(s) in the car has any involvement with the shooting. (RELATED: Video Footage Shows Nearly 150 Shots Fired Into North Carolina Home, Killing 3-Year-Old Boy)

The two men in the video are seen writhing on the ground after the SUV speeds away from the scene.

Only one of the men was hit during the shooting and is expected to recover, authorities told 13News. The other man was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.