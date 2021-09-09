REPORT: BYU, UCF, Cincinnati And Houston Officially Apply To Join The Big 12

Four teams have reportedly officially applied to join the Big 12.

According to Brett McMurphy, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston have all applied to join the conference following Oklahoma and Texas deciding to leave for the SEC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McMurphy added that the expectation is that Big 12 presidents will vote to accept the four schools this Friday.

BYU, UCF, Cincinnati & Houston have all officially applied for Big 12 membership, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. The Big 12 presidents will vote Friday to accept – & will accept those schools – sources said. Yahoo 1st report. A news conference is scheduled Friday, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 9, 2021

There you have it, folks. The Big 12 lost Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, and wasted very little time before deciding to expand.

This Friday, it looks like the Cougars of BYU, Knights, Bearcats and the Cougars of Houston will be accepted by the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football)

There was a very real chance the Big 12 was going to implode once the Longhorns and Sooners left, but that has been avoided for the time being.

The question now is what kind of national recognition will the new Big 12 get. Honestly, I wouldn’t expect it to get much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BYU Football (@byufootball)

Even with these four new additions, it’s still miles behind the remaining P4. There’s the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, PAC-12 and then everyone else.

Adding BYU, Cincy, Houston and UCF to the Big 12 doesn’t change that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BYU Football (@byufootball)

Still, it looks like the Big 12 will live to fight another day. As a college football fan, I’m excited to see it.