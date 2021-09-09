REPORT: Philadelphia Police Received A Tip Months Ago D’Andre Swift Was Involved In A Murder, He’s Not Currently Under Investigation

Philadelphia police reportedly received a tip from someone alleging that Detroit Lions star D’Andre Swift was involved in a murder.

According to Dave Kluge, police in Philly received "an anonymous tip" implicating "D'Andre Swift in a murder."

However, police apparently told Kluge that Swift is not under investigation.

I just called the Philly PD and spoke with an officer in the Commissioner’s Office. There was an anonymous tip that came in via Tipline over 2 months ago that implicated D’Andre Swift in a murder. The officer said that Swift is not being investigated at this time. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) September 9, 2021

Benjamin Allbright also tweeted that to his “knowledge he [Swift] is not a suspect,” but he added there were “tips” sent to police.

There’s a lot of stuff going around. To my knowledge he is not a suspect, there were some tips turned in allegedly implicating Swift, but so far PD says not a suspect. https://t.co/lKWfP1NQc9 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 9, 2021

Just to cover all my bases, I called the commissioner’s office in Philly, and I had a very different experience on the phone.

I point blank asked if there was anything going on with the Detroit Lions running back. I was told “no comment.” Then, I asked if I could interpret that as the police couldn’t 100% deny an investigation, and I was then hit again with “no comment.”

I just got off the phone with the Philadelphia police. When I specifically asked if D’Andre Swift was NOT under investigation, I was told “no comment.” When I pushed the officer on the phone about whether that meant he couldn’t deny it, he again said he couldn’t comment. https://t.co/bkcou0cOAJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 9, 2021

What an incredibly bizarre situation, and it’s important to note that there hasn’t been any official statement of any kind from the Philly police. Seeing as how this is America, it’d be wrong to assume that Swift has been involved in anything until it’s proven.

Right now, we have the police telling Kluge that he’s not under investigation stemming from this tip and we have them more or less refusing to tell me anything.

I introduced myself as a journalist and said that was trying to confirm or deny the rumors. The officer I spoke with laughed and said that D’Andre Swift or any other NFL players was not being investigated for murder. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) September 9, 2021

Right now, all we know is that we don’t know much, and Kluge and I had very different experiences on the phone with the Philly police. Let’s see if we get any more developments. As of right now, it’s just a bizarre situation spreading all over Twitter.