REPORT: Philadelphia Police Received A Tip Months Ago D’Andre Swift Was Involved In A Murder, He’s Not Currently Under Investigation

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 04: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions during warm ups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field on October 4, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Philadelphia police reportedly received a tip from someone alleging that Detroit Lions star D’Andre Swift was involved in a murder.

According to Dave Kluge, police in Philly received “an anonymous tip” implicating “D’Andre Swift in a murder.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, police apparently told Kluge that Swift is not under investigation.

Benjamin Allbright also tweeted that to his “knowledge he [Swift] is not a suspect,” but he added there were “tips” sent to police.

Just to cover all my bases, I called the commissioner’s office in Philly, and I had a very different experience on the phone.

I point blank asked if there was anything going on with the Detroit Lions running back. I was told “no comment.” Then, I asked if I could interpret that as the police couldn’t 100% deny an investigation, and I was then hit again with “no comment.”

What an incredibly bizarre situation, and it’s important to note that there hasn’t been any official statement of any kind from the Philly police. Seeing as how this is America, it’d be wrong to assume that Swift has been involved in anything until it’s proven.

Right now, we have the police telling Kluge that he’s not under investigation stemming from this tip and we have them more or less refusing to tell me anything.

Right now, all we know is that we don’t know much, and Kluge and I had very different experiences on the phone with the Philly police. Let’s see if we get any more developments. As of right now, it’s just a bizarre situation spreading all over Twitter.