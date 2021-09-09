Watch Riz Ahmed In The Trailer For ‘Encounter’

Riz Ahmed’s new movie “Encounter” looks interesting.

The plot of the Amazon Prime film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an unhuman threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While the trailer doesn’t give fans the vibe it’ll be an action film, it still looks very interesting. Give it a watch below.

I don’t know about you guys, but I think “Encounter” looks more than interesting enough to check out when it drops Dec. 10.

It looks like it’s a coming-of-age story told during an apocalyptic event involving something “unhuman.” Yeah, you don’t have to say much more.

Sign me up!

Plus Ahmed is a hell of an actor. I didn’t know anything about him prior to watching “The Night Of,” but ever since seeing the HBO limited series, I’ve known the man was bound to be a star.

Trust me, if you haven’t seen his performance in that, I can’t recommend it enough.

Now, he’s bringing this story about rescuing his sons from whatever threats might be looming. It’s incredibly intriguing. For those of you interested, you can catch “Encounter” on Amazon Prime, Dec. 10!