Throughout history, the most respected and best-loved figures are not those who have achieved greatness at the cost of others but by helping humanity as a whole. The pivotal moments which have changed the course of the world for the better are only considered great because of the selfless sentiment and philanthropic nature of those trailblazing individuals who initiated them. The ability to inspire people with your words, transform the world with your inventions, and lead the way into a brighter future with a strong sense of civic duty conveys a kind of immortality on the shoulders of those who practice such commendable pursuits. Entrepreneur Sophie Chanel is one such individual who believes in the power of adding value to others’ lives and constantly strives to practice what she preaches.

“If you’re fortunate enough to have the means to invest in the professional growth and development of others, then you have a sacred duty to carry the full weight of that responsibility,” explained Sophie Chanel. “It’s as much a sacred duty as a way of leaving a meaningful legacy. Do you want to be remembered as someone who exploited others for your own ends, or someone who believed that we should all share the fruits of our labor?”

As a self-made, successful businesswoman, Sophie Chanel makes no bones about how long and hard she has worked to get to the position she now finds herself. But by the same token, she believes position must be used as a vantage point to add value to the lives of others.

“True power, and I mean the sort that outlives any one person, stems from the action you take to help others,” explained Sophie Chanel. “Adding value to other people’s lives is the most rewarding and positive way to use your authority or position. When you support people, they respect you, care about you, and value your input. Trust me, when you have that sort of relationship, anything is possible.”