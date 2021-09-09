Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s Chief Of Staff, Is Writing A Tell-All Book

Stephanie Grisham, who served as Melania Trump’s chief of staff, East Wing communications director, and White House press secretary is releasing a book in October, CNN reported.

Grisham’s book, entitled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” will have her perspective on notable events while Donald Trump was president, including sexual misconduct claims against him and the Stormy Daniels story, sources told CNN. The book will also include stories of Melania Trump, including how the former First Lady viewed her husband and the whole Trump family, according to CNN.

NEW: Stephanie Grisham, former Trump press secretary and chief of staff to Melania, has written a top-secret memoir of her four years in Trump’s White House. A publishing source says she’ll reveal “surprising new scandals.” https://t.co/l9xtGt7JHp — Axios (@axios) September 9, 2021

“She knows things no one else has been told,” the source, who already read Grisham’s book, told CNN. “This is a first-person account from someone who heard and saw it all.” (RELATED: Melania Trump’s Office Fires Back At ‘Dishonorable’ NBC Historian For Rose Garden Criticism)

Grisham left her post at the White House on Jan. 6 after protests at the Capitol occurred. She started working as a press wrangler for Trump’s campaign in 2015. Melania Trump hired Grisham to lead messaging and media, and then later to spearhead the East Wing. She never held a press briefing as White House press secretary when she served from June 2019 through April 2020.

In September of 2020, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who was Melania Trump’s former friend and senior advisor, released the book “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.”