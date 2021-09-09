Editorial

Steve Stricker On Tiger Woods: ‘He’s Doing Well’

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates winning the Masters during the final roubnd at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It sounds like Tiger Woods is improving after his terrible car crash.

The legendary golfer was involved in a horrific car crash in California back in February and suffered significant damage to his lower body. There have been serious questions about whether or not he’ll ever golf again, and Steve Stricker recently gave fans a great health update. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“He’s progressing. He’s doing well. Things are moving in the right direction,” Stricker said during an interview with Dennis Paulson and Carl Paulson when discussing Tiger’s rehab.

You can listen to his full comments below.

This is the best kind of health update we could ever possibly hope for as fans, and it sounds like things are definitely moving in the right direction with Tiger Woods.

Woods shattered his tibia and fibula in the crash, and we all know that’s a borderline impossible injury to bounce back from as an athlete.

Yet, it sounds like Woods is doing what he has to do in order to get back on the course.

Is there any guarantee Woods ever golfs again? No, and it really shouldn’t be that high of a priority on his list. He needs to focus on just getting 100% healthy and getting back to normal.

Once that happens, he can focus on getting back to playing golf.

Luckily, it sounds like he’s on the right path.