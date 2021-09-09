The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Chilling Hype Video Ahead Of The NFL Opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped an incredible hype video for their game against the Cowboys.

Dallas and the Bucs will get the NFL season started Thursday night at 8:20 EST on NBC, and millions of fans around the country are excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I can promise you that if you weren’t already pumped, this video and the narration from Tom Brady will send you through the roof.

Give it a watch below.

Every great story deserves a sequel. And ours begins right now. pic.twitter.com/mr15oSvTSh — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 9, 2021

I don’t care who you cheer for, that hype video was absolutely incredible and there’s no other way to put it. That was an outstanding hype video.

Anyone whose pulse isn’t beating like a race car right now might want to check to make sure they’re still alive.

I couldn’t care less about the Bucs or the Cowboys, but I do care about the NFL. I do care about watching some football and making sure fans have a great season.

Well, after that hype video, I’m very confident we’re in for an amazing season.

Make sure to catch the game Thursday night. It’s going to be great to see NFL action underway again!