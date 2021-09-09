Texas Is The Deadliest State For Animal Attacks

Texas is the deadliest state in America when it comes to animal attacks.

According to Outforia.com, CDC data shows that 520 people were killed by animals in the great state of Texas from 1999 to 2019. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

California was a very distant second at 299 deaths and Florida was third with 247 during the same time period.

Honestly, I’m not surprised at all that Texas is at the top of the list. You have tons of venomous snakes roaming around and a good part of the state borders water, which means sharks.

So, you have to deal with snakes while on land and sharks while in the water. Not a great situation when it comes to the war against animals.

For example, I had a wedding in Texas last November, and I went to get some Whataburger to see if it’d live up to the hype. It was solid.

Unfortunately, to get there, I had to walk through some tall grass and my very first thought was whether or not there were snakes that were about to bite me.

When you’re in the wilderness of Texas, you’re always at a heightened level of concern!

