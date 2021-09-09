‘The David Hookstead Show’: Todd McShay Steps Away From TV, Mark Few Cited For A DUI, Paul Pierce Behaves Inappropriately With A Waitress, Nick Saban Unleashes The Rant Of The Year, UTSA Ditches Famous Slogan, College Football TV Ratings Are Up 19%, The NFL Is Back Thursday Night And Dan Campbell’s Drinking Rules Back In The Day Were Awesome

Welcome to the Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about Todd McShay stepping away from TV, Mark Few gets cited for a DUI, video that shows Paul Pierce behaving inappropriately with a waitress, Nick Saban gives fans the rant of the year so far in college football, UTSA ditches famous slogan, college football TV ratings are up 19% from 2019, the NFL is back Thursday night and Dan Campbell’s house rules for drinking were awesome back in the day.
Let’s jump right in!
TOPICS:
- ESPN Star Announces He’s Stepping Away From TV After Disturbing Sideline Video
- Star College Basketball Coach Cited For A DUI. Here’s What We Know
- ‘Oral Support’: Absurd Video Shows Former NBA Star Being Incredibly Weird With A Waitress
- Nick Saban Unleashes Epic Rant About Alabama Buying Into Their Own Hype. It’s A Must-Watch For Football Fans
- D1 College Team Ditching Historic Slogan Due To Its Connection To ‘Cultural And Political’ ‘Divisive’ Issues
- The TV Ratings For College Football Are Skyrocketing. The NBA Will Be Very Jealous Of The Numbers
- The NFL Officially Returns Thursday Night. Here’s What Fans Need To Know
- Detroit Lions Head Coach Used To Make People Drink Beer Until The Sun Came Up
As always, thanks for taking some time to join me today, and make sure to check back Saturday for our college special!