‘The David Hookstead Show’: Todd McShay Steps Away From TV, Mark Few Cited For A DUI, Paul Pierce Behaves Inappropriately With A Waitress, Nick Saban Unleashes The Rant Of The Year, UTSA Ditches Famous Slogan, College Football TV Ratings Are Up 19%, The NFL Is Back Thursday Night And Dan Campbell’s Drinking Rules Back In The Day Were Awesome

Welcome to the Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Todd McShay stepping away from TV, Mark Few gets cited for a DUI, video that shows Paul Pierce behaving inappropriately with a waitress, Nick Saban gives fans the rant of the year so far in college football, UTSA ditches famous slogan, college football TV ratings are up 19% from 2019, the NFL is back Thursday night and Dan Campbell’s house rules for drinking were awesome back in the day.

Let’s jump right in!

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for taking some time to join me today, and make sure to check back Saturday for our college special!