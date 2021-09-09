ANALYSIS: The Top 6 Wokest Teachers Exposed This Year

This year has seen a number of cases where “woke” teachers have sought to indoctrinate their students.

But which cases have featured the “wokest” of the “woke?” Here’s a list of a horrible half-dozen.

The Question Of Every Week

At the top of the list, an anonymous educator who gave former Fox News host Megyn Kelly’s kids a secret quiz every week.

Kelly revealed Tuesday that she pulled her kids from one of the top private schools in the country because students at the all-boys school were asked if they were “still sure” they were boys.

“They asked them that weekly. Weekly, as if they had changed their minds. And none of that was disclosed to the parents,” Kelly said.

While Kelly did not reveal exactly who posed the question, she made no bones about what she thought about the weekly quiz.

“It’s outrageous, it’s confusing, and 100%, abusive,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly)

‘I Have 180 Days To Turn Them Into Revolutionaries’

In second place, a teacher who pledged to turn his students into revolutionaries.

Gabriel Gipe, an AP government teacher at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, California, said he was “probably as far left as you can go,” and boasted about how he sought to radicalize his students.

“I have 180 days to turn [students] into revolutionaries,” he said. Gipe also gave students extra credit for taking part in Antifa protests.

He had an Antifa flag in his classroom and told one student who complained, “Well, this [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you.”

After a Project Veritas video went viral exposing him, the Natomas Unified School District started taking steps to fire Gipe. (RELATED: ‘Only White People Could Be Racist’: Staff Sue School District Over Mandatory ‘Equity’ Training)

“I have an antifa flag on my [classroom] wall” “I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries” Gabriel Gipe, an #antifa member & teacher at @NatomasUSD, was secretly recorded admitting to indoctrinating students to want to overthrow the government. pic.twitter.com/8r0ASOrA3S — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2021

Pledge Allegiance To Pride

Taking third, a teacher who encouraged her students to pledge allegiance to the Pride flag.

Kristin Pitzen, who taught in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, in Orange County, California, was investigated after she posted a video to social media saying she took down the American flag, which made her “uncomfortable.”

“I always tell my class, stand if you feel like it, don’t stand if you feel like it, say the words if you want, you don’t have to say the words,” she said.

When one student asked what he should pledge allegiance to, Pitzen said in the video, “I tell this kid, ‘We do have a flag in the class that you can pledge your allegiance to. And he like, looks around and goes, ‘Oh, that one?’”

Pitzen deleted the video from her social media.

California high school teacher says she took down the American flag in her classroom because it made her “uncomfortable”. She claims she has her students say the Pledge of Allegiance to the pride flag instead. pic.twitter.com/eGAWPaw4V5 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 29, 2021

Pitzen is no longer in the classroom, according to NMUSD Public Relations Officer Annette Franco.

“The only thing I have to add is that the teacher is no longer in the classroom,” Franco told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We follow due process and our investigation continues.”

Ranting Against The Pledge Of Allegiance

Fourth on the list is a teacher who was upset about having to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Megan Geha, a special education teacher, posted videos on TikTok after Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation that banned indoctrinating students with critical race theory.

Critical race theory holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors have put into place such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” she said.

Geha also laid out how she used the decorations in her class to advertise her “woke” politics.

“Fifty-one percent of my students are Latinx and many of them are undocumented and many more have parents who are undocumented,” she explained. “When they come into my classroom and see signs that say ‘no human is illegal,’ they don’t need to know who I voted for … When my black students come into my classroom and see my BLM posters, I don’t need to tell them. When my LGBTQ+ students come in and see my pride flag, I don’t need to tell them.”

Texas teacher goes on insane rant now that she can’t teach critical race theory to students. pic.twitter.com/7tCHts9oKk — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 23, 2021

Planning To Defy State Law

In fifth place, teachers in Tennessee who were ready to defy a law banning critical race theory.

Tennessee banned critical race theory in May, however, some teachers planned to continue teaching it.

Liz Jarvis, who taught English as a Second Language, claimed, “This is a bill that viciously favors white children and ignores the needs of children of color.” Jarvis declared her intention to ignore the law, even though it could cost her school funds.

“Good teachers should be teaching the truth, which is that every system in the U.S. is built on racism and white supremacy,” high school math teacher Travis Vaughn told Chalkbeat. (RELATED: Students Were Told Not To Tell Their Parents About A Fourth Grade ‘Equity Survey’)

BREAKING: The Tennessee State House passes a bill banning critical race theory indoctrination in public schools. The legislation, which moves to the Senate, would prohibit schools from promoting race essentialism, collective guilt, and state-sanctioned racism. The fight is on. pic.twitter.com/RtIVb8lcyQ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 5, 2021

Teacher Badgers Student Who Doesn’t Notice Racial Differences

Finishing off this list, we have the teacher who demanded a student talk about racial differences.

A teacher in a Loudoun County high school in Virginia scolded a student in March for failing to point out the race of two females in a video shared on social media.

A a teacher put up a picture of two girls, who were fraternal twins, and asked the students to come up with a story for the picture. After one student described it as “just two people chilling,” the teacher badgered him over failing to mention the race of the girls.

“Well, at the end of the day, wouldn’t that just be feeding into the problem of looking at race instead of just acknowledging them as two normal people?” the student asked.

“No, it’s not. Because you can’t not look at, you can’t look at the people and not acknowledge that there are racial differences,” the teacher responded.

Know of any other incidents like these? If you know of a teacher who is indoctrinating students, feel free to contact the Daily Caller via our tipline.