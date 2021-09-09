Watch Jason Sudeikis In The Unnerving Trailer For ‘South Of Heaven’

Jason Sudeikis’ new movie “South of Heaven” looks absurdly dark.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “After serving twelve years for armed robbery, Jimmy gets an early parole. Upon his release from prison he vows to give Annie, his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best year of her life. The best last year of her life. If only life were that simple…” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the trailer a watch below. It’s absolutely chilling.

I’m honestly at a loss for words after watching the trailer. What I do know is that it looks like it’s an absolutely fire film.

It looks like it’s going to be outstanding. I seriously didn’t know Sudeikis had this kind of range. I love “Ted Lasso,” and there’s not a single thing about that trailer that makes me think of the hit Apple+ show.

He looks like a man hellbent on revenge.

Also, Shea Whigham and Evangeline Lilly are both in the cast, and both are criminally underrated. No matter what Whigham is in, I’ve loved it and Lilly was the star of “Lost” for six seasons.

They’re both great and they both look very sinister in “South of Heaven.”

You can check it out starting October 8! I’m 100% checking it out!