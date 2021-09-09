ANALYSIS: Will Larry Elder Be California’s Governor? Not If Hollywood Can Help It

Will Larry Elder become California’s next governor after the recall election Sept. 14? Not if Hollywood can help it.

The conservative talk show radio host is currently the most likely GOP candidate to come out ahead in the recall election according to the polls, according to FiveThirtyEight.

In light of this news, stars like Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Katy Perry and more have jumped into action and taken to their social media accounts to encourage followers to vote for “no” on the recall to keep Democrat Gavin Newsom as governor.

Their posts include everything from calling Elder a “dangerous idiot” like former President Donald Trump to slamming California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Larry Elder Could Very Well Be The Next Governor Of California. Naturally, The Media Is Trying To Destroy Him)

“Larry Elder is a dangerous idiot,” Baldwin tweeted to his millions of followers. “And I mean Trump level dangerous. Vote NO on the recall.”

Larry Elder is a dangerous idiot.

And I mean Trump level dangerous.

Vote NO on the recall — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) September 5, 2021

Amy Schumer posted a video on her social media page with a message that read, “Vote No to keep radical right-wing Trumpism out of the CA Governor’s office.”

Other stars also voiced their opinions on Elder, calling the recall “ridiculous” and a “catastrophe.”

Don’t DeSantis our California. Reject the ridiculous recall. Vote No and return your ballot by 9/14. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 23, 2021

Vote no on the California recall our lives literally Do depend on it . — rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) September 6, 2021

September 14 is almost here CA. Have you voted NO Yet on #CaliforniaRecall ? If not, please do so now. It will take every last one of us to prevent this catastrophe from happening. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 6, 2021

Meanwhile some celebrities took to attacking the Republican party and Jenner.

“Fucking Republican’s just want to recall a governor,” actor Ron Perlman explained in a video on Twitter, noting it was a move to “just grab the power” and compared the party to “ISIS.”

Vote NO on the upcoming recall vote. PS – fuck you, GOP pic.twitter.com/QCv8HYvJv0 — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 2, 2021

Just voted in CA! Early voting starts today! (My ballot never came so I went in person). Get out there and vote NO on the recall if ur in CA or else we’ll have an anti-vaxx Trump supporter running CA! pic.twitter.com/6aIFqP3a6r — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 4, 2021

“So the best the GOP could do in the California recall is #CaitlynJenner and #LarryElder???” D.L. Hughley tweeted to his followers. “One is famous for losing her D*ck, and the other is famous for being one! #NoOnCARecall! #TeamDl.”

So the best the GOP could do in the California recall is #CaitlynJenner and #LarryElder??? One is famous for losing her D**k, and the other is famous for being one! #NoOnCARecall! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 5, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio also decided to jump in.

“Sharing an important message to all Californians: Help stop the Recall Election,” DiCaprio captioned his post. “The Republican-backed effort to recall Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is moving quickly. Important issues like climate change, COVID safety, gun control, healthcare, education and reproductive rights are all at stake.”

“Help take action by:Registering to vote by 8/30 Vote NO on the recall Submit your ballot in person or by mail by 9/14,” he added.

Superstar rapper Snoop Dogg has reportedly told Newsom’s aides he will reach out to his 19 million plus followers and is just “waiting for the right moment,” the Hollywood Reporter noted.

However, there have been conservative celebrities like Clint Eastwood, “Justified” star Nick Searcy and others who spoken out in favor of Elder and encouraged followers to “Vote Yes,” The Daily Wire reported.

“Clint Eastwood just contacted me with a message of his support,” Elder tweeted. “A shout out to Mr. Eastwood. You made my day.”

Clint Eastwood just contacted me with a message of his support. A shout out to Mr. Eastwood. You made my day.#WeveGotAStateToSave #RecallGavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/quG2HxCmwS — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 10, 2021

“Don’t let these racist pieces of trash continue to ruin California,” Searcy tweeted. “Vote #YesOnRecall and vote for @larryelder.”

Don’t let these racist pieces of trash continue to ruin California. Vote #YesOnRecall and vote for @larryelder. https://t.co/MIXkwElUBQ — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 9, 2021

Californians have until Sept. 14 to vote, first whether to recall Newsom, and, if so, who should replace him. The ballot includes nearly four dozen candidates vying for the spot.