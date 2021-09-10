Allison Williams Is Stepping Away From ESPN Over Vaccine Mandate, Will Try To Have Another Kid

ESPN reporter Allison Williams is stepping aside because she won’t get vaccinated.

ESPN’s parent company Disney has mandated the coronavirus vaccine for employees, and that means people on the most popular sports network in America will have to get their shots. However, Williams won’t be among them and she announced Thursday afternoon that she won’t get the vaccine as she tries to have a second child. Because of her decision, she’ll be taking time away from the network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She wrote the following Thursday afternoon on Twitter:

While my work is incredibly important to me, the most important role I have is as a mother. Throughout our family planning with our doctor, as well as a fertility specialist, I have decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time while my husband and I try for a second child. This was a deeply difficult decision to make and it’s not something I take lightly. I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest. After a lot of prayer and deliberation, I have decided I must put my family and personal health first. I will miss being on the sidelines and am thankful for the support of my ESPN family. I look forward to when I can return to the games and job that I love.

You can read her full statement below.

This will be the first fall in the last 15 years I won’t be on the sidelines for College Football.

My heart hurts posting this but I’m at peace with my decision. pic.twitter.com/np5V3gdrfW — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) September 9, 2021

At the end of the day, your family has to come first and it has to be the most important thing in your life. Nothing can be more important than your family and your kids.

Williams has made what I’m sure is a very difficult decision, and she’ll now step aside because of the vaccine mandate as she tries for another kid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Williams (@allisonw_espn)

Whether you agree with vaccine mandates or not, Williams deserves your respect. She’s taking time away from the job of a lifetime to attempt to grow her family.

If you don’t understand why her priorities are in the order they are, then you have an issue.

I couldn’t possibly respect you more for making this decision — the best decision for you & your family.

God bless, Allison…I will be praying for you! https://t.co/5ODKVcu1qp — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) September 9, 2021

Also, if you want to see how disgusting the internet can be, just go look at the reactions to her tweet. I’m not going to link to any of them as I don’t want to give idiots any attention, but it’s sad how fractured our society has become.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Williams (@allisonw_espn)

Hopefully, we see Williams back on the sidelines after she adds another kid to her family.