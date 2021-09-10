Andrew Yang Reportedly Set To Announce New Political Party After Failed Presidential, Mayoral Races

Andrew Yang is expected to announce a new political party in October, according to Politico.

Yang has yet to release any details of his new party, including the name, platform or how he plans to use it in upcoming elections, the outlet reported Thursday.

Andrew Yang no longer identifies as a Democrat and is planning to launch a third party next month, sources tell us https://t.co/6wQgy379xO — POLITICO (@politico) September 9, 2021

The new party is expected to be rolled out with the Oct. 5 release of Yang’s new book, “Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy,” reported Politico. (RELATED: Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang Promises Government Crackdown On ‘Misinformation’)

Mark Cuban called it “a vitally important book,” Politico reported. The book has also reportedly been praised by Kara Swisher from the New York Times.

Yang’s book publisher Crown hinted at a potential type of platform for the new party, Politico reported. The book is reportedly about America’s “era of institutional failure.” The book will also introduce readers to “the various ‘priests of the decline’ of America, including politicians whose incentives have become divorced from the people they supposedly serve.”

The new political party comes after Andrew Yang ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2020 and an unsuccessful New York City mayoral campaign.

Yang stood out during the Democratic presidential primary after promising “freedom dividends” of $1,000 per month for an entire year to 10 families.