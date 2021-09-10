Baltimore Ravens Sign Pair Of Running Backs After Injuries Decimate Depth Chart

The Baltimore Ravens added a pair of running backs to their roster after three of the four running backs on their depth chart recently fell victim to season-ending injuries.

Baltimore signed former New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray to a 1-year deal Friday morning. They also added Devonta Freeman to their practice squad Thursday, after adding former Steelers, Jets, and Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday. The team worked out both Freeman and Bell on Monday.

The Ravens, whose prolific rushing offense led the league in 2019 and 2020, lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL during the team’s preseason finale against the Washington Football Team on Aug. 28. Fellow running back Justice Hill suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a recent practice. (REPORT: T.J. Watt Gets An Extension Worth Up To $112 Million, Gets $80 Million Guaranteed)

Another running back, Gus Edwards, and cornerback Marcus Peters, suffered “significant knee injuries” on back-to-back repetitions during practice on Thursday, leading head coach John Harbaugh to suspend practice for the day. Both players have since been confirmed to have torn their ACLs.

Murray spent the previous two season in New Orleans, backing up starting RB Alvin Kamara. He was cut by the team Sep. 7.

Freeman spent 2020 with the New York Giants. He was signed by New Orleans on Aug. 1, but was released by the team Aug. 31.