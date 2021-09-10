‘Have At It’: Biden Throws Down Gauntlet On Vax Mandates, Blames Governors For Being ‘Cavalier’ With Lives

President Joe Biden doubled down Friday on his plan to force private businesses to adopt vaccine requirements, essentially daring anyone to fight him.

Biden announced Thursday that any private business that employed more than 100 workers would have to require those employees to get a coronavirus vaccine or submit to weekly testing. On Friday morning, he told reporters that his response to anyone challenging that directive was simply, “Have at it.” (RELATED: ‘More Animosity And … Division’: Greg Gutfeld Says Biden Is Painting Unvaxxed Americans As ‘The New Terrorists’)

WATCH:

“Have at it.” — President Biden to those governors threatening lawsuits over the vaccine-or-weekly-testing mandate for large businesses. He adds, “I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids.” pic.twitter.com/rYc0QWHkOX — The Recount (@therecount) September 10, 2021

A reporter asked Biden what his administration would say to Republican governors who had already signaled their intent to fight the mandate, calling it an “overreach.”

“Have at it,” he said, adding, “I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids.”

More than a dozen Republican governors have already threatened to challenge Biden’s mandates.

South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 9, 2021

Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses. I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda. Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2021

“How could we get to the point in this country where you would not let them earn a living because of their choice on the vaccine? I just think that’s fundamentally wrong. I do not believe that people should lose their jobs over this issue, and we will fight that.” @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/QEm1ankGTm — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 9, 2021

I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2021

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says as long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in state. — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 9, 2021

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says as long as I am governor, there will be no government vaccine mandates in state. — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 9, 2021

The Constitution won’t allow this power grab, and in the meantime, I will stand up for all Tennesseans. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 9, 2021

Many referred to Biden’s move as a “power grab” and several promised legal action.