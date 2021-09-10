Dak Prescott Throws For 403 Yards In His First Game Since Injuring His Ankle

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looked very impressive Thursday night against the Buccaneers.

Despite the fact Dallas lost the game 31-29, Prescott looked incredibly impressive in his first game since injuring his ankle in 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

The talented dual-threat quarterback threw for 403 yards, three touchdowns and one touchdown. For not playing football in nearly a year, Prescott looked damn good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

I’m glad to see that Prescott looked just as good as he ever had before suffering a brutal ankle injury last season.

Nobody really knew how he’d bounce back. Ankle injuries can be incredibly tough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

Well, I think it’s safe to say that Prescott looked as solid as he ever did prior to getting hurt. Dallas might not have earned a win, but the Cowboys moved the ball incredibly well behind Prescott’s arm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

Now, we wait to see what he can do the rest of the season. I was up in the air on how he’d do. I no longer am. If he threw all over Tampa Bay’s stout defense, then he’s going to be just fine!