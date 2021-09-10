Gigi Hadid Sucks Giant Baby Bottle, Shows Off Nursery-Themed ‘Baby Lady’ Fashion In Shocking Runway Show

Gigi Hadid definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out on the runway with a giant baby bottle in a nursery-themed dress during New York Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked quite stunning in the one-shoulder, quilt-like number with pastel-colored animal cartoon print reminiscent of something a person would see at a baby shower. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She completed the surprising look with her hair up, yellow high heels and a large baby bottle. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Other pictures that have surfaced from the event include models like Taylor Hill wearing a colorful sleeveless minidress with a baby mobile on her head.

Another model walked the runway with a dress that had stuffed animals on it.

Designer Jeremy Scott of the Moschino line by called the fashion “Baby Lady,” Vogue noted.

“It’s very ladies who lunch, but it’s also nursery rhymes, so it’s baby lady,” Scott shared about the collection. “There’s also a wink to The Nanny. Fran Drescher wore so much Franco Moschino, iconic little suits that were such a signature of the brand and that moment.”

In a video shared by Vogue on Instagram, we see Hadid put the baby bottle in her mouth and bite the nipple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Japan (@voguejapan)

It was quite the collection, that’s for sure.