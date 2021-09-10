Psaki Refuses To Explain Why American Workers Are Required To Be Vaccinated But Migrants Are Not

White House press secretary Jen Psaki refused to explain why American workers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but migrants coming across the southern border are not.

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy pressed Psaki on the administration’s new vaccine mandate, which requires all businesses that employ over 100 people to ensure workers are vaccinated or test them weekly. Businesses that fail to comply will face fines of up to $13,600 per violation.

“Our objective is to get as many people vaccinated across the country as humanly possible, and so the president’s announcement yesterday was an effort to empower businesses, to give businesses the tools to protect their workforces. That’s exactly what we did,” Psaki said. (RELATED: ‘He Will Run Over Them’: Biden Adviser Says Administration Won’t Let Governors ‘Stand In The Way’ On Vaccine Mandates)

DOOCY: Vaccines are required for “people at a business with more than 100 people. It is not a requirement for migrants at the border. Why?”@PressSec: “That’s correct” *moves to the next question* pic.twitter.com/GK7YQraDS5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 10, 2021

The press secretary added that more people becoming vaccinated, “whether they are migrants or whether they are workers, protects more people in the United States.”

“It is a requirement for people at a business with more than 100 people. It is not a requirement for migrants at the southern border. Why?” Doocy asked. (RELATED: ‘It’s Everywhere’: Migrants Say They’re Not Responsible For Spreading COVID-19)

“That’s correct,” Psaki responded, before moving on to the next question.

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate also applies to all federal workers and contractors. The Los Angeles County school district implemented its own vaccine mandate in schools for all students over the age of 12.