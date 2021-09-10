Larry Elder Gets Egged, Fauci Blasts Football And AOC Refuses To Use The Word ‘Mother’ | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

What was the motive behind the protester throwing an egg at Larry Elder? Is White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci trying to shut down college football? Is Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trying to keep gender out of the abortion issue? (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Criticizes Packed Football Stadiums, Says It’s Not ‘Smart’)

Hear all about it on this episode of Vince and Jason Save The Nation!

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

Subscribe to Save The Nation on Apple Podcasts: https://rb.gy/mletxb

Subscribe to Save The Nation on Spotify: https://rb.gy/jd7gdx