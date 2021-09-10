‘Okay, Daddy’: Megyn Kelly Slams Biden After He Attacked Unvaccinated In Vaccine Mandate Speech

Megyn Kelly slammed President Joe Biden Friday after he attacked the unvaccinated in his White House vaccine mandate speech, reminding him he’s not “our daddy” or “king.”

“Okay, daddy,” Kelly shared during “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Sirius XM radio after Biden scolded those Americans who had yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

“I mean that’s really how he sounds,” she added. “Remember those days, ‘my patience is wearing thin, you’re behavior is costing everyone in this family.’ Except he’s not our daddy and there are limits to what a president can do.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal)

WATCH:

“He’s not a king,” Kelly continued. “The constitution was designed to make sure he would not be.”

In his speech, the president also called on governors across the country to “require vaccination for all teachers and staff and threatened if they didn’t he would “get them out the way.”

The former Fox News host explained how there’s “precedence” for “allowing vaccine mandates.”

“And unfortunately there’s precedent for federal and state laws to allow private businesses to require vaccines,” Megyn added, noting that “courts so far have found that they’re okay.”

Kelly then brought on attorney Alan Dershowitz to talk about whether the president has the authority do so constitutionally.

“He really sounded like a king yesterday,” the former NBC host shared, reiterating POTUS comments about how his “patience was wearing thin” with the unvaccinated, and his threat to get governors out of the way.

“Are you getting rid of the governor of Florida?” she added. “How you going to do that?”

Dershowitz talked about how a vaccine mandate should be taken up by the “legislature” and said he doesn’t see the court siding with the president.

“I think the courts will be suspicious of presidential actions in the name of an emergency for an enduring problem that has existed since the first day of the Biden presidency and probably will exist until the last day whether it’s a four-year or 8-year term,” Dershowitz explained.

“The idea of giving the president emergency authority to do something to more than a hundred million Americans … without legislative authority raises questions on Democratic accountability,” he added.