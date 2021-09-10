Myth Busters with Carnivore Aurelius: 3 Popular Misconceptions about the Vegan Diet

Veganism has never been more in vogue. Meat-free diets and lifestyles are extremely fashionable but are they healthy? The team behind Carnivore Aurelius has been fierce advocates of meat-eating since the company’s inception in 2019. Their extremely popular beef liver crisps are converting more and more people to the benefits of a red meat heavy diet. Carnivore Aurelius’ belief in both the physical and mental advantages to be had from eating meat has led to them combating the popular and everyday myths spread about the vegan diet head-on. Although they have no problem whatsoever with the dietary and lifestyle choices of others, Carnivore Aurelius has noticed a disturbing trend amongst proponents of a plant-based diet to spread lies and falsehoods in a bid to get meat-eaters to go vegan. With this in mind, here are three popular misconceptions Carnivore Aurelius is particularly keen to dispel.

Veganism is a healthier option!

Make no bones about it, the misguided belief that veganism is a healthier option is a blatant lie. Humans have been eating a balanced, and meat-rich diet since the dawn of time for a reason. Without the key nutrition provided by meat, you are quite literally half a person. There are many nutrients, such as B12, Creatine, Carnosine, Vitamin A retinol, Taurine, Glycine and Riboflavin, that can only be found in adequate amounts in animal products. A B12 deficiency is particularly common in vegans, and it is worrying because every cell in your body relies upon B12 to create DNA properly. There is a reason why studies today show that veganism is associated with mental health issues.

Meat Diets Are Harmful

Vegans are often keen to point out how harmful meat diets are, and state that the saturated fat and cholesterol found in meat, eggs or animal-derived nutrients are silent killers. This is quite simply propaganda. In fact, the opposite is true. Clogged arteries are a sign of systemic inflammation – not overindulgence on dietary cholesterol. This systemic inflammation could be triggered by items such as seed oils, iron overload, obesity, smoking, and environmental toxins. The studies vilifying red meat are all correlational…and in case you skipped high school science class, correlation is not causation. These studies suffer from “unhealthy user bias” …people who tend to eat meat also engage in other unhealthy practices, which cause their disease. We’ve been eating meat for all of evolution, while many of these diseases that red meat supposedly causes are brand new. We need meat! Our brain, cell structures, and sex hormones rely heavily on dietary cholesterol for proper function and metabolism.

A Vegan Diet Is Greener

Vegans often criticize the meat industry for its role in creating harmful greenhouse gas emissions, but do they know the full story? When cows are raised on pasture the roots found in the grass capture the Co2 emitted by the manure, resulting in a smaller carbon footprint. Regenerative farming is the future and can render the total carbon footprint net zero, and in the best-case scenario, net negative. Additionally, critics of the meat industry often overlook the inconvenient fact that there is no true vegan diet. Wildlife is perpetually slaughtered to make way for crop production and rabbits, rats, squirrels, and bees are all killed or maimed by agricultural machinery and pesticides. It is also collectively overlooked the role part plant-based foods play in the ‘greenhouse effect’. Fruit and vegetables are routinely transported across the world and can create, per kilogram, far more greenhouse gas emissions than meat. Additionally, pushing everyone to a plant-based diet will require monocrop agriculture, which is responsible for destroying the topsoil, releasing even more greenhouse gasses. On the other hand, regenerative agriculture…that is using animals and plants harmoniously, can restore soil carbon carrying capacity and actually reduce greenhouse gasses. It’s certainly food for thought.