Man Catches A Baseball In His Fanny Pack During White Sox/A’s Game In Awesome Viral Video

A fan at the White Sox/A’s game managed to snag a ball in awesome fashion Thursday.

In a video tweeted by @Cut4, a man in the stands of the game somehow managed to catch a ball in his fanny pack.

How did he do it? I honestly have no idea. It looked like it was 100% pure luck, but that doesn’t mean the video isn’t awesome. Give it a watch below!

if you were on the fence about getting a fanny pack, here’s your sign. pic.twitter.com/i2iQjv1bd1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 9, 2021

First and foremost, I didn’t even know fanny packs were still a thing. I don’t think I’ve seen someone wear one in a solid 15 to 20 years.

I honestly can’t remember the last time I saw someone rocking one.

However, we might have to bring them back after this video. That guy tried to snag the ball with his hands and when that failed, his fanny pack got the job done for him.

We all knew fanny packs could carry your stuff, but did you know they could also catch baseballs at MLB games? I definitely didn’t.

The more you know!

Props to this random guy for giving us a fun and lighthearted moment on the internet. That’s the kind of stuff we love to see.