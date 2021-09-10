Ohio State Releases Fire Hype Video For The Oregon Game

Ohio State dropped an incredible hype video for the Oregon game.

The Buckeyes and Ducks will meet on the field in Columbus this Saturday, and I named it my game of the week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It might be the only regular season challenge OSU faces this year.

Well, if the hype video the Buckeyes dropped Thursday night is a sign of things to come, then this one isn’t going to be close, my friends.

Give it a watch below. It’s outstanding.

Damn, angling the entire video about fans returning to OSU games honestly pulled at my heart, and I hate the Buckeyes.

In 2020, fans were robbed of the experience of being at games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, we’re back in stadiums, and we’re never going to let anyone ever take it away from us.

It looks like OSU plans on bringing a hell of a lot of intensity Saturday against Oregon and as a B1G man, I hope they blow them off the field.

Even though I don’t like the Buckeyes, I always ride with Big Ten teams in the non-conference slate.

You can watch the game at noon EST on Fox! It should be a fun one.