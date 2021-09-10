Pentagon Inspector General To Review Vetting Of Afghan Evacuees

The Department of Defense Inspector General’s office will review how Afghan evacuees were vetted before leaving their country and upon arrival in the U.S.

The evaluation will look into the biometric screening process, the handling of individuals flagged as “security risks,” and the management of “individuals’ ingress and egress to a DoD-managed facility when screening/vetting is not complete,” according to a letter Department of Defense Inspector General for Evaluations Michael Roark sent Thursday to senior Pentagon officials.

The Inspector General’s office will conduct the review at locations where evacuees are being housed upon arrival in the U.S., including Virginia’s Fort Picket, Marine Corps Base Quantico and the Dulles Expo Center.

“We will perform the evaluation by gathering and reviewing appropriate policies, directives, and orders related to biometric screening, and the screening and vetting of displaced persons from Afghanistan,” Roark wrote.

“We will conduct a request for information to determine which DoD forces or units are being used to conduct the screening, how information is being collected, tracked, and shared with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and what is being done with displaced persons who are identified as a potential threat to security,” he added.

The letter indicated that the review will begin in September. (RELATED: How Is The Biden Administration Vetting Afghan Refugees?)

Many have questioned the screening process for the thousands of people the U.S. has evacuated from Afghanistan as part of the U.S. withdrawal from the country. Reports indicate that dozens of evacuees have been flagged for terrorist ties or as possible national security risks.

The Biden administration plans to resettle 95,000 Afghans in the U.S.

I was told they were fully vetted?

Who here is shocked that we were lied to yet again? Read this and imagine how much worse it probably is than they’ll tell us. Biden Administration Struggles to Identify Afghanistan Evacuees After Airlift – Bloomberg https://t.co/F2IXQvK6tX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 3, 2021

Rep. Mark Green says Biden administration must explain why Afghan evacuees are using Ubers to leave US base https://t.co/R3Rsf9wfsC via @nypost — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) September 10, 2021

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sept. 3 that the vetting process is thorough and that “if and when we obtain derogatory information, we know how to address that.”

He explained that “we deny access to individuals whose derogatory information is not resolved and we do not feel confident in the safety and security of the American people.”

