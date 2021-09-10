‘Police Academy’ Star Art Metrano Dead At 84

Art Metrano, best known for his role in the classic 80s comedy franchise “Police Academy” has died of natural causes. He was 84.

The TV actor and film star, who famously played police captain Ernie Mauser in “Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment ” and “Police Academy 3: Back in Training,” passed away at his home in Aventura, Florida, his son, Harry Metrano, shared with the Hollywood Reporter about his death in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

Art Metrano, a stand-up comedian best known for his role as ruthless police captain Ernie Mauser in two “Police Academy” films, has died at the age of 84. https://t.co/PgMpjEkhfH — CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2021

His son shared a tribute on social media to his father, calling him his “best friend,” CNN noted. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

“Yesterday I lost my best friend, my mentor, my dad,” Harry wrote. “He was and will always be the toughest man I know. I have never met someone who has over come more adversities than him.”

“He’s fought and won so much over the years that I always viewed him as indestructible, but the truth is we don’t live forever on earth, but a person’s spirit can live forever within you,” he added.

“Dad, you will always be a part of me and I will continue to live out your legacy,” Metrano’s son continued. “When someone came up with the quote, ‘legends never die,’ I’m pretty sure they were talking about you dad. I love you and miss you so much! One day I’ll see you again. Rest in Paradise. You’re now my guardian angel.”

Metrano not only appeared on the big screen but the small screen numerous times as well in shows like “Joanie Loves Chachi,” “Bewitched” and “All in the Family.”