PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Beat Eastern Michigan By At Least 35

Wisconsin needs to blow the doors off against Eastern Michigan during our Saturday matchup.

As many of you know, the Badgers were humiliated this past weekend by Penn State, and it was one hell of a tough pill to swallow. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did we get beat, but we looked terrible on offense while doing it. It’s hard to imagine how things could possibly have gone much worse in the passing game with Graham Mertz making so many needless mistakes.

Gus Johnson’s ELECTRIC call on No. 19 Penn State’s WILD UPSET finish over No. 12 Wisconsin 😱🔥 College football is officially back. pic.twitter.com/pZc76cpmwZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2021

Now, it’s time for us to get back on the right track. Eastern Michigan doesn’t belong on the same field as us.

They don’t belong in the same city as us, but right now, my confidence is at an all-time low. How do we turn that around?

We go out and absolutely smoke the Eagles.

It’s not something I want to do. It’s something that just has to get done. I want Eastern Michigan to beg to be anywhere else on the planet other than Madison.

If we go out and win by 35+ points, then I’ll slowly start to believe that we might be able to salvage this season.

Lots of people chirping me Wisconsin’s season is over. Let me remind you our 1980 Olympic hockey team lost to the Soviet Union a few weeks before the Miracle on Ice. If the USA could bounce back to win a gold medal, then we’re damn sure not dead yet. Lots of football left! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 5, 2021

We got out and only win by three touchdowns, and I won’t believe a single thing is different. It’ll start to look like we’re actually not any good.

As a Wisconsin fan, that’s the last thing I want to believe.

I don’t want to hear excuses or anything else. I just want to see a bunch of points on the scoreboard Saturday night. Anything less will be 100% unacceptable.

Tune in at 7:00 EST on FS1 to watch the Badgers slowly climb back from the dead.