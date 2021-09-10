Rapper Burden Releases Viral ‘F**k Biden’ Song

Rapper Burden is getting a lot of attention for his new song.

Friday morning, his new song “F Biden” was listed among my new releases, despite the fact it appears to have initially dropped in late August, and I fired it up to check it out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Folks, I’m not even sure how to describe this song, which has been played more than a million times on YouTube. Just give it a listen below and decide for yourself what you think.

Seriously, what the hell kind of song is this? I don’t care if you hate Joe Biden or love him, I think we can all agree that was a dumpster fire of a song.

Imagine being so fired up about politics that you release a song pushing election conspiracy theories and calling for the President to be thrown in prison.

If you find yourself rapping about Joe Biden in anything other than a funny fashion, then take a step back from the mic and relax.

It was stupid when people tried to dunk on Donald Trump in this fashion and it’s every bit as stupid now that we have clown songs like this one against Biden.

Does anyone really think for one second Burden could debate the issues at hand at all? Does anyone think this rapper could explain the situation in Afghanistan? Maybe he could, but judging from his lyrics, he doesn’t seem to be the greatest understanding on the planet.

Burden should grab a cold beer and chill out. Life’s not that bad! Yes, we’re going through a rough patch, but I somehow doubt his music will fix that.