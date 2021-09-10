‘The David Hookstead Show’: Donald Trump Jr. Tears Into President Biden, Dr. Fauci And Woke Sports

Donald Trump Jr. joined me Friday for a very special episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

Former President Donald Trump and Don Jr. will commentate the Evander Holyfield/Vitor Belfort fight this Saturday, which you can purchase on PPV here, and I thought there was nobody better to talk to me about it than 45’s oldest son!

Don Jr. joined me for a lengthy conversation about the fight, woke sports, his reaction to Dr. Fauci shaming college football fans and much more.

Trust me when I say you don’t want to miss this. Grab a drink and fire up the first ever interview on “The David Hookstead Show” below.

I’d like to give a huge shoutout to Donald Trump Jr. and everyone who played a part in making this interview happen.

If you told me that we’d have the former President’s son on the show before we even hit 100 episodes, I wouldn’t have believed you. Yet, he showed up and showed out in a huge way, which is what fans have come to expect.

Make sure to check out the fight this Saturday and let me know your thoughts on the interview in the comments!