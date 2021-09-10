Dead Body Found In Stairwell Of Government Building A Month After Man Disappeared

The body of missing Army veteran Tim White was found in a government building a month after his disappearance, the Boston Globe reported Thursday.

White’s body was found in the stairwell of U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs building in Virginia after the former chief Shawn Kelley, of the Bedford’s Police Department, instructed officers to stay out of the building where White went missing, the Boston Globe reported. (RELATED: Woman Found Dead After Going On Hike Alone)

White was discovered in June 2020 and had been dead for so long that the medical examiner could not determine his cause of death.

“Mr. White’s disappearance did not receive the attention it deserved from VA, an agency that is required by federal law to provide for the protection of all persons on its property,” assistant director to the inspector general Katherine Smith wrote in a report.

Investigators discovered that Kelley failed to perform a proper search for White. He posted a photo of White on the department bulletin and sent out an email to all officers, according to the Boston Globe. It had almost been two weeks until he responded to a request for using dogs for the search, according to the Globe. A search to locate White was never conducted.

Kelley resigned while an investigation was being conducted by the Office of Inspector General, the Boston Globe reported. An investigation into White’s death was also conducted by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan which ended in failure and did not imply bringing criminal charges against anyone, the outlet reported.