Wisconsin Releases Electric Hype Video For The Eastern Michigan Game Featuring A Bane Voiceover

Wisconsin might have the best hype video of week two.

The Badgers released a video Thursday night ahead of the night game against Eastern Michigan, and it's absolutely unreal.

The video features a voiceover of Bane talking about darkness in “The Dark Knight Rises,” and this one might send your excitement through the roof.

Even though I’m thoroughly frustrated and disappointed with the Badgers at the moment, I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that hype video is awesome.

Whenever you can insert Bane’s words into a hype video, you simply have to do it. You don’t have a choice! For those of you who have never seen the epic fight scene this voiceover is from, you can watch it below.

It’s one of the best moments from “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Now, will this hype video mean anything if we go out and lose? No, it most certainly won’t. This hype video won’t mean a damn thing if we don’t crush Eastern Michigan.

So, while I love the video, let’s just go out there and absolutely smash EMU.

Make sure to catch the game at 7:00 EST on FS1. Let’s get this team back on track!