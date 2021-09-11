Boston College Will Wear Uniforms Saturday Honoring 9/11 Hero Welles Crowther

Boston College will wear special uniforms on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

The Eagles recently unveiled special uniforms for Saturday honoring former BC lacrosse player Welles Crowther. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston College Football (@bcfootball)

Crowther was an equity broker in the south tower when terrorists attacked it 20 years ago. Instead of saving himself, he used his red bandana to get people’s attention and lead them to safety.

He sacrificed his life so that others could live.

Today, the Eagles will take the field against UMass wearing special uniforms to honor Crowther, and they’ll feature red as homage to the bandana he used on this day 20 years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston College Football (@bcfootball)

As I wrote earlier today, I always think about Welles Crowther on the anniversary of 9/11 because he represents what the terrorists could never take from us.

He represents the American spirit, resolve and selflessness that makes this beautiful nation an unbreakable one.

He willingly gave his life on September 11, 2001 so that complete strangers could live.

In my book, Crowther is not only a hero, but he’s the kind of person that makes me damn proud to be an American.