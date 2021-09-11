‘How Is He In Charge Of Keeping Us Safe?’: Bret Weinstein Rails On Dr. Fauci For ‘Clearly’ Lying To Congress

Biologist Bret Weinstein accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of “clearly” lying to U.S. Congress, calling into question his capacity of “keeping us all safe,” a video clip posted on YouTube Thursday showed.

Podcaster Joe Rogan, who spoke to Weinstein on his show, said that people on the “mainstream news” team believed Fauci’s every word, while mocking those who turn to alternative treatments of COVID-19, such as ivermectin.

“We all need to be on team ‘skeptic’,” Weinstein responded. “Anthony Fauci was yesterday revealed to have clearly lied to Congress when he told that we didn’t fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan.” (RELATED: Newly Released Documents Show Fauci Was ‘Untruthful’ About Wuhan Coronavirus Research, Infectious Disease Expert Says)

WATCH:

Weinstein added that it was “obvious” that Fauci was lying in his sworn testimony before Congress, and had defined terms “in some way that would justify that claim.”

Fauci denied at the time that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) had funded gain-of-function experiments on bat-based coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology before the pandemic

“Here we have somebody who lied to us about masks, has lied to us multiple times, and was also apparently a key to conducting funds in violation of our own ban … which may well have caused the pandemic,” the biologist added.

“How is he also in charge of keeping us safe, and why are we tolerating him lying to us?” Weinstein said.

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has also accused Fauci of lying to Congress on a number of occasions, and even referred him to the Justice Department for that reason.