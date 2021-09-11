College Football Fans Continue To Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’

College football fans continued anti-Joe Biden chants during week two.

“F**k Joe Biden” chants occurred during at least four week one games last week, and some fans aren’t done showing their dislike for President Biden. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A fourth “Fuck Joe Biden” chant at @OldRowAggies! pic.twitter.com/o3lgm3MHwx — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 5, 2021

In a video tweeted by @OldRowViral, the student section during the Auburn/Alabama State game chanted “F**k Joe Biden.”

Auburn students also weren’t alone. According to Aaron Suttles, the Alabama student section also shouted out the chant during the game against Mercer.

The Alabama student section is chanting “F*** Joe Biden” in between plays. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) September 11, 2021

For those of you who haven’t seen it yet, I asked Donald Trump Jr. about fans chanting “F**k Joe Biden” during college football games, and the son of the former President doesn’t expect the chants to end any time soon.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr told me he thinks college football fans will continue to chant “F**k Joe Biden.” After all the chants during week one, it’s hard to disagree. pic.twitter.com/ogzUvNCDf7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2021

Now, week two is well underway and the chants are, once again, happening at multiple games. It really does seem like this is our new normal in college football.

A third FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant from this weekend 😂😂😂 this time at Auburn @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/mBGA64FUwA — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 4, 2021

No matter what you think about President Biden, it is interesting to see young people leading these chants at football games. I’m sure it’ll cause lots of debate among TV pundits!