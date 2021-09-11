It’s Another Glorious Saturday Of College Football In America

Ladies and gentlemen, week two of the college football season is here.

The sun is up and shining on a beautiful Saturday morning, the weather is great, the food is waiting to be cooked, the fridge is full with my three favorite kinds of beers and there's college football on all day.

This is what we spend all offseason preparing for, folks. This is why we get in the extra reps in the spring and the summer heat during June and July.

We prepare and grind it out during the offseason so that we’re in prime shape every Saturday that rolls around during the season.

Well, week two is here and that means it’s time for the beer to start flowing.

Not only is it week two, but we have several great games. Ohio State/Oregon, Iowa/Iowa State, Miami/Appalachian State, Washington/Michigan and Utah/BYU should all be outstanding games.

If you’re not pumped by that lineup of games, then I refuse to believe you’re a real fan.

Once kickoff rolls around, I can promise you that I’m going to be rolling in great food and cold beer. That’s what America is all about after all!

So, buckle up and let’s have ourselves a day!