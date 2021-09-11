HIGHLIGHTS: Oregon Upsets Ohio State 35-28, C.J. Stroud Throws Costly Interception

Ohio State lost in stunning fashion Saturday to Oregon 35-28.

Despite Ohio State entering the game favored by two touchdowns, the Ducks absolutely manhandled OSU’s defense and did pretty much whatever they wanted. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I mean, they literally ran all over the Buckeyes and did whatever they wanted to on offense.

However, despite the fact the Buckeyes couldn’t do anything on defense, quarterback C.J. Stroud balled out and did what he could to keep OSU’s hopes alive.

That was right up until he threw the interception that put the nail in the coffin and gave the 12th-ranked Ducks a win over number three Ohio State.

PICKED OFF!@oregonfootball gets the ball back up a TD with under 3 minutes left in the game pic.twitter.com/y20H9oIAf2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021

I think it’s safe to say that the first two weeks of the season have been nothing short of an absolute disaster for the Big Ten.

Ohio State and Wisconsin were viewed as the two best teams in the conference and both have a loss by week two.

To call it a disaster is an understatement.

At this point, the Buckeyes and Badgers both have zero margin for error the rest of the way. Trust me when I say the B1G leaders should be very concerned right now about getting a playoff team. Things are looking insanely bleak.