Former President Trump Meets With Police, Firefighters On 9/11 Anniversary

Former President Donald Trump met with police officers and firefighters in New York Saturday to commemorate 9/11.

In a video posted to Twitter, New York firefighters can be seen applauding and cheering while they take photos with Trump.

SCOOP: NY firefighters break out in applause as President Trump makes surprise visit today pic.twitter.com/FBEhLxBbnf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2021

Donald Trump meeting with police officers in New York City on 9/11 pic.twitter.com/2pPptAKgx5 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 11, 2021

The former president told the New York Police Department that they could “straighten out this city in one week” with “proper leadership,” according to The Hill.

Former President Donald Trump to NYPD: “If you had the proper leadership, you could straighten out this city in one week.” pic.twitter.com/OnYYjDuQsX — The Hill (@thehill) September 11, 2021

Trump was asked if he would run for New York City mayor, to which he responded, “Well that’s an interesting question. I would love that,” according to Charlie Spiering of Breitbart News.

“Well that’s an interesting question. I would love that,” says Trump when asked by a police officer if he would ever run for mayor of New York City — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 11, 2021

Trump also sent a video message of support. “For the great people of our country this is a very sad day,” Trump said. “September 11 represents great sorrow for our country.” He also spent much of the message criticizing Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Delivers A Powerful Message On The 20-Year Anniversary Of 9/11)

20th Anniversary of September 11th Address from President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/u9IVTMTI5b — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) September 11, 2021

Some people took to twitter to criticize Trump for not being at Ground Zero.

Where is Trump? Where he has always been in the moments adult leadership has been needed: nonexistent. https://t.co/tymVhqXG6X — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 11, 2021

Trump was expected to visit Ground Zero Saturday, as he revealed that he would be in Manhattan for 9/11 in a Fox News interview Friday. However, he did not specify exactly where he would be visiting. “We are not commenting on the President’s movements at this time,” said a spokesman for Trump’s office, the New York Post reported.