Former President Trump Meets With Police, Firefighters On 9/11 Anniversary

Screenshot/Twitter/Jack Posobiec

Gabrielle Temaat Contributor
Former President Donald Trump met with police officers and firefighters in New York Saturday to commemorate 9/11.

In a video posted to Twitter, New York firefighters can be seen applauding and cheering while they take photos with Trump.

The former president told the New York Police Department that they could “straighten out this city in one week” with “proper leadership,” according to The Hill.

Trump was asked if he would run for New York City mayor, to which he responded, “Well that’s an interesting question. I would love that,” according to Charlie Spiering of Breitbart News.

Trump also sent a video message of support. “For the great people of our country this is a very sad day,” Trump said. “September 11 represents great sorrow for our country.” He also spent much of the message criticizing Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Delivers A Powerful Message On The 20-Year Anniversary Of 9/11)

Some people took to twitter to criticize Trump for not being at Ground Zero.

Trump was expected to visit Ground Zero Saturday, as he revealed that he would be in Manhattan for 9/11 in a Fox News interview Friday. However, he did not specify exactly where he would be visiting. “We are not commenting on the President’s movements at this time,” said a spokesman for Trump’s office, the New York Post reported.