Alabama Is Still Number One In The Latest AP Poll After Week Two

Alabama is still at the top of the latest college football rankings.

The post-week two poll dropped Sunday afternoon, and to the surprise of nobody, the Alabama Crimson Tide were still in the top spot after beating Mercer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Iowa rounded out the top five of the latest week of the AP Poll.

As I said after week one, it’s impossible to argue that anyone other than Alabama should be the top team in America.

Any person who says Georgia or any other team should be number one has no idea what the hell they’re talking about.

Ignore them because they don’t deserve to be listened to. As of right now, Alabama is by far and away the best team in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

As for the rest of the top five, Georgia makes sense at number two because they have the best win of the season so far after beating Clemson.

I also love seeing Oregon and Iowa in the top five. They’ve earned it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

Wisconsin held steady at 18, and I can’t complain. We beat Eastern Michigan. It’s a game that literally means nothing in the long run.

Until we beat a team with a pulse, I refuse to get too high on the Badgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Let us know in the comments what you think about the latest rankings!